Council Declares September Senior Center Month

Mitch Borden/KMXT

The Kodiak City Council honored Senior Citizens of Kodiak Incorporated, the local senior center, last night at its regular meeting by proclaiming September Senior Center Month.

Mayor Pat Branson smiled as she presented a copy of the proclamation to David Blacketer, the president of Senior Citizens of Kodiak’s board of directors. Applause followed Blacketer as he made his way to thank the council.

He said seniors have helped make Kodiak what it is today, and he wants them to continue to shape the community.

“We hope that when the, I guess it’d be the baby boomers, the new ones coming up will continue to help the citizens of Kodiak contribute to a better Kodiak and a better borough.”

Blacketer believes Kodiak will become stronger if people band together.

“ Love your neighbor as yourself and if we can be caring and helpful for each other, maybe accountable to each, then we can be a better community. A growing, vital community.”

Senior Citizens of Kodiak provides a lot of different programs for local elders like meals, transportation, and educational classes. The proclamation states these programs help the elderly live longer with a preserved sense of honor and dignity.